SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A 72-year-old man was killed Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric bicycle on a roadway in Santa Clara, police announced in a press release. The incident happened around 9:25 a.m. on the 1500 block of Laurelwood Road and Thomas Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who was suffering from “significant injuries,” according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed the victim was traveling eastbound on Laurelwood Road against on-coming traffic.

However, the victim fell off his electric bicycle and landed in front of a Toyota Prius, police said. Although the driver of the Prius was driving carefully entering the roadway from a parking lot, the man was on the ground and was run over.

The driver of the Prius remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said neither drugs, alcohol, nor distracted driving appear to have played a role in the incident.

None of the parties involved in this incident were identified by police.