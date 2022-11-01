SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 73-year-old man was killed in an attack at a San Francisco store on Tuesday morning, San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said on Twitter.

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. at a store in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue. Vaswani said the suspect began to attack people at the store, and officers located several victim upon arrival.

One of the victims had life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not specified which store the attack happened at.

SFPD officers were directed to the suspect as he was fleeing and took him into custody. SFPD is still identifying the suspect and has not released his name.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.