San Francisco police arrest suspect in attack on elderly Asian woman who fought back

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) – San Francisco police have arrested a suspect who allegedly punched two elderly Asian people in unprovoked attacks Thursday.

The victim, Xiao Zhen Zie, was with an 83-year-old Asian man and both were waiting to cross the street in the area of 7th and Market Street around 10 a.m. when 39-year-old Steven Jenkins approached Zie’s companion and assaulted him. Jenkins then punched her without warning and for no reason, according to authorities.

She says she instinctively responded by hitting the man with a stick. Zie and her companion were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A nearby security guard was able to detain Jenkins until officers arrived.

He was booked on two charges of assault and two charges of elder abuse.

Right now investigators say they are working to determine if racial bias was a motivating factor in this incident.

Police continue to investigate these assaults. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444.

Several recent attacks on elderly Asians in the Bay Area have raised new fears for members of the Asian American community. The harassment and violence has escalated since the coronavirus started spreading last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.