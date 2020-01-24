75-year-old bicyclist in critical condition after struck by car in Pacifica

PACIFICA (KRON) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a car in Pacifica Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Pacifica police and North County Fire Authority officials responded to the area of northbound Highway 1, south of Westport Avenue where they found the victim unconscious in the roadway.

The driver of the car involved remained on scene and is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

Several other drivers nearby also stopped to help the victim and provide statements to officers.

The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a trauma center with major injuries and is in critical condition. He was identified as a 75-year-old Pacifica man.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.