75-year-old woman knocked over, injured by shoplifter in San Francisco

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 75-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when a shoplifter allegedly knocked her over while fleeing from a business in San Francisco’s Outer Mission neighborhood last week, police said Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the suspect ran out of the store in the area of Mission Street and France Avenue with a sandwich and knocked over the woman, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. An update on her condition was not immediately available Tuesday.

The suspect, a 51-year-old man, continued to flee but was eventually arrested. Police have not released his name.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News