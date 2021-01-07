76 active COVID cases reported at Santa Rita Jail

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County continues to struggle with coronavirus cases among inmates and staff.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, there are currently 76 active coronavirus cases, including inmates and staff, at the county’s Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says most of those cases are asymptomatic and that no one is currently hospitalized.

The jail has struggled with coronavirus infections for months.

Since March, the facility has twice exceeded 100 cases of the virus.

Sergeant Ray Kelly with the sheriff’s offices says it has been a struggle to keep the illness out of the jail.

He adds that inmates coming into the facility must first go through a quarantine period so the virus is probably getting in by other means.

“The likely way for the virus to come in is through staff and contractors and other people who work in the facility,” Kelly said.

In response, Kelly says the jail is ramping up testing for employees and has implemented new procedures to hopefully keep the virus from spreading.

They are also hoping to receive doses of the new COVID vaccine in the near future.

“Our jail staff is in phase 1b of the vaccine rollout plan hopefully in January. We are hoping to vaccinating staff at the jail facility,” Kelly said.

Finally, Kelly says it’s possible that inmates could start receiving the vaccine in the 2nd phase of the vaccination rollout plan.