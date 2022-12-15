Image of Stewart Whang from the Union City Police Department.

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 76-year-old man was reported missing by the Union City Police Department on Thursday,

Stewart Whang was last seen at Target, located at 95 Holger Way in San Jose. He has not been seen since Nov. 24.

Police described Whang as an Asian man who stands 5-foot-4 and weighs 135 pounds. When he went missing, he was wearing a red sweater and beige cargo pants.

Anyone with information about Whang’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Union City Police Department at (510) 471-1365.