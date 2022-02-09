76-year-old woman fatally shot while riding in car: Antioch police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Antioch are investigating a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman on Tuesday.

Around 7:02 p.m., a driver reported a medical emergency to police near Canada Valley Road and Pinnacle View Way.

Authorities arrived to find the 76-year-old woman, who was the passenger, had been shot.

She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives learned that the shots possibly came from another car near Canada Valley and Laurel Road.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call (925) 779-6890 or email wwhitaker@antiochca.gov.

Anonymous tips can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.