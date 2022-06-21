SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dub Nation had a lot of fun at the Warriors’ championship parade in San Francisco on Monday, but they also left a lot of waste behind. San Francisco Public Works said on Tuesday that it cleaned up 76,000 pounds of trash.

Lots of confetti rained down during the parade, and crews worked to clean up Market Street, where the event was held. Crews were on scene until Tuesday morning to pick the area up.

The parade produced several memorable events as the Warriors took to the streets to celebrate their fourth title in eight years. Klay Thompson lost his hat on the way to the parade and donned a boat captain’s hat during the festivities.

However, hot weather caused some fans to suffer medical emergencies at the parade, including heart attacks and heat stroke. On the night the Warriors clinched their championship, 17 San Francisco Police Department officers were injured in what the department called a “violent riot.”