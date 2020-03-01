77-year-old Concord woman reported missing overnight

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Concord woman was reported missing early Saturday morning, according to the Concord Police Department.

Gloria Romero, 77, was last seen going to bed around 10 p.m.

She was reported missing Saturday at 5:15 a.m.

Romero lives in the area of Clayton Road and West Street in Concord.

She is described as 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white pajamas and a pink coat.

Officials believe Romero doesn’t have any other personal belongings with her. They say she is diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

There are also concerns for her as temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s Saturday night.

Concord police say Contra Costa Search & Rescue will help with the search in an effort to reunite Romero with her family.

If you see Romero, immediately contact CPD at (925) 671-3333.

