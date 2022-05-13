SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A 78-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when a vehicle struck him in a crosswalk in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood on Wednesday morning, police said.

The collision was reported at 9:52 a.m. Thursday at Steiner and Green streets, where the man was walking in the crosswalk when a truck turning left onto Green Street hit him, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Thursday morning.

KRON ON is streaming live

The 67-year-old man driving the truck was not arrested following the collision, police said.

Copyright (c) 2022 Bay City News, Inc.