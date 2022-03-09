NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A 78-year-old man was hit by a car Tuesday night in Napa, city officials said in a press release.

A gray Toyota Sienna minivan hit the man at a pedestrian collision on Soscol Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.

After the incident, the driver remained on the scene to provide information to officers.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to treat ‘critical injuries,’ according to the release.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was walking eastbound on Soscol Avenue, and the Toyota was traveling northbound.

All four lanes of Soscol Avenue between Carolina Street and Maplewood Drive were closed as authorities investigate.

Officials say drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be involved at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.