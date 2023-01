Image of Trinh Duong from the Fremont Police Department.

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Trinh Duong, 79, was last seen in the area of Mosswood Drive and Glendale Drive. Police said Duong is of Vietnamese descent, stands 5-foot-2, and weighs 110 pounds.

He has brown eyes and white hair and was last seen wearing a black or blue jacket. He was carrying a black backpack and a black suitcase.

Anyone who sees Duong is asked to call (510) 790-5800 – extension 3.