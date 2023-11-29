(KRON) — The daughter and son of a man who lay dead or dying for several days in his cell at Santa Rita Jail without being attended to will be paid $7 million from Alameda County, according to the family’s lawyer. Maurice Monk was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 15, 2021.

He may have been dead for at least 72 hours prior to being discovered, according to Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Monk was arrested in October of 2021 following an altercation on an AC Transit bus over not wearing a mask.

He was jailed after missing a court date because he was turned away at the door, according to the lawsuit.

Bodycam footage from jail deputies cited by the Monk family’s attorneys said Monk lay “face-down on his bunk, half naked, above a growing pool of urine and bodily fluids.”

“He lay in this position for several days as various deputies, standing at his cell door, dismissed his behavior as ‘Monk being Monk,’ claimed the fluid was spilled milk, or that they saw him move a single toe,” read a statement by the attorneys.

In addition to the lawsuit with Alameda County, Monk’s family has filed a separate suit against Wellpath, the medical provider that serves Alameda County jails.

Monk, according to the family’s attorney, had diabetes and schizoaffective disorder, both of which were medically controlled prior to him being incarcerated.

“Mr. Monk, I am told, had a mental illness — a diagnosis,” said DA Price. “He had a medical issue. We all know that mental illness is not a crime, and it should not be a death sentence in Alameda County.”

Under the settlement, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office will also be required to change how it monitors and responds to prisoners’ well-being during observation checks.