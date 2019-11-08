7th arrest made in brutal assault, stabbing of man in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A seventh person has been taken into custody in connection with a brutal attack in San Francisco.

Police arrested Shaheen Ali on Tuesday.

Officers say Ali and 6 other suspects beat up and stabbed a man along Stockton Street las month.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His status has since been upgraded.

Officials believe they now have all 7 suspects from the attack in custody.

