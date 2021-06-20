7th victim of Lake Merritt shooting shows up at hospital

OAKLAND (BCN) – A seventh victim of a Saturday shooting near Lake Merritt walked into a hospital hours later and is in stable condition, police said Sunday in an update.

The woman was one of seven people shot at 6:22 p.m. in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue. She walked into a local hospital late Saturday night with a gunshot wound suffered in the shooting, police said.

One of the victims died of his injuries. Police said Sunday that the 22-year-old man has been identified as a San Francisco resident. His name was not released.

The victims found immediately after the shooting are males between ages of 16 and 27 and a 21-year-old woman. They are reported to be in stable condition.

The shooting happened while a crowd of 5,000 had gathered at Lake Merritt on Saturday evening and Oakland police were there to monitor for public safety.

After the shooting, officers spotted two men running from the scene with firearms and they were arrested and the weapons recovered, police said.

Anyone with information, video footage or photos is asked to contact the Oakland police homicide division at (510) 238-3821.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are offering up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest(s) in this case.