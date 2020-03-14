8 Alameda firefighters under quarantine after 1 tests positive for coronavirus

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Just days after confirming a firefighter has been infected with coronavirus, eight more Alameda firefighters are now quarantined, the City of Alameda announced Friday.

An investigation by the county’s health department was able to identify who the infected firefighter may have exposed.

Details outside of that have been scarce.

Meanwhile, Alameda fire crews have been stepping up their protocols in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city says despite the eight additional firefighters being quarantined, they are fully staffed and they expect no issues in responding to calls.

Those firefighters are right now awaiting test results and being kept away from others.

As for the crews still at work, they’re joining other stations in taking extra precautions..

City of Alameda firefighters are joining other departments in taking extra precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

At least one of their colleagues has tested positive, while eight others have been quarantined for possible exposure.

But the city maintains the department is equipped to handle the calls.

“All of our fire stations have all staffing needs to protect our community,” Sarah Henry said. “They’re responding to all calls and they’re proceeding as they normally would.”

For crews in the field — gloves, goggles, masks and gowns are becoming more important depending on the call.

They’re not new tools but they can help protect against coronavirus exposure.

The items are put on and taken off in sequential order. Gloves go on first, followed by goggles, then the mask and then the gown.

Once the firefighter is done helping a patient, the items are then removed one at a time.

The firefighter also has to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds after removing each individual item.

Nothing is reused.

As the outbreak continues, Oakland firefighters have taken similar steps. They shared a picture on social media.

#youroaklandfirefighters want all to know that we are taking every precaution with #coronavirus

When you call for help we might show up looking a little bit like surgeons! (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/pFc7ri7fX6 — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFFs) March 13, 2020

Firefighters say this display is not meant to alarm the community, rather show that this level of protection is used to keep everyone safe.

The city of Alameda wants to ensure that’s the goal of their department as well.

“They’re trained to handle these types of situations,” Henry said. “We’re in really good hands.”

We have not been told which particular department the infected firefighter was housed or where the eight others may have been exposed.

We have been told that the infected firefighter is in isolation outside of Alameda County.

It’s still unclear where or how they may have contracted the virus.

The city does, however, say it has increased it’s cleaning at all city facilities including fire stations.

Latest News Headlines: