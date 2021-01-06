8 ER staff test positive for coronavirus at Gilroy hospital

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Over the last week, eight workers in a Gilroy hospital’s emergency department have tested positive for COVID-19.

The St. Louise Regional Hospital in Santa Clara County says the positive case count was last confirmed on Monday.

The hospital did not give away the original source of the infections, but said: “The widespread transmission of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County and neighboring counties has unfortunately impacted our workforce and the workforce of all healthcare facilities in the Bay Area.”

Kaiser Permanente in San Jose confirmed at least 60 positive cases in its emergency department just this week.

According to St. Louise hospital, over 80% of its healthcare workers were given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. For the vaccine to be effective, people must receive two doses.

The hospital said it is taking the following steps to control the new burst of positive cases:

Daily rapid testing of ER staff

Contact tracing

Quarantining staff who tested positive

Additional cleaning and disinfecting

The hospital said it has over 80 staff members in its ER.