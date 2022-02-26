SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A structure fire in San Francisco injured eight people and hospitalized four Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced.

The fire spread on the third and fourth floors of a building on 1000 Howard Street, which prompted crews to rescue a total of 15 residents and 7 cats and dogs.

Every person and pet will be “okay,” officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area for the next four hours.

Fire officials released a video of their crews’ response at the scene.

Fire officials say there will be traffic delays expected in the area.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted out photos of the scene that can be viewed here.