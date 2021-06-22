70% of San Francisco residents say quality of life has declined: poll

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new poll released Tuesday by the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce shows 8 out of 10 residents in San Francisco consider crime has worsened in recent years.

It’s the second year in a row residents are saying crime has increased – with 70% feeling the quality of life in San Francisco has declined.

According to the poll, a high number of respondents cited the city’s homeless crisis and crime as the leading problems.

Around 88% of people said homelessness has worsened in recent years, and 80% viewed addressing this homeless crisis a high priority.

Here are some other key findings from the poll

60% believe it should be a high priority for San Francisco to maintain funding for police academy classes in order to recruit younger, diverse, progressive members to replace those who have retired or left the San Francisco Police Department

The CityBeat Poll offers a glimpse into San Francisco voter sentiments, attitudes, and opinions on issues including quality of life, housing and affordability, and transportation.

The poll is released annually.