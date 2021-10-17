8 people displaced by fire at San Lorenzo assisted living facility

A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire – rescue labelled on the side on the side.

(BCN) – A fire at a San Lorenzo assisted living facility displaced eight people early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

At 3:02 AM a first alarm was dispatched to a working structure fire on Lewelling Blvd in San Lorenzo at an assisted living facility. A neighbor responded prior to crews arriving & was able to hold the fire to a single room thus preventing a worse outcome. @alcofirefighter crews.. pic.twitter.com/JkRMj2VLAI — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) October 17, 2021

Firefighters responded at 3:02 a.m. to the blaze in the 200 block of Lewelling Boulevard, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

A neighbor responded before crews arrived and contained the fire to a single room.

“The neighbor played a significant role in the outcome of the fire and did an act of great service,” Public Affairs Manager Jo Leal said.

Crews were able to fully extinguish the fire and provide medical assistance for minor injuries to two people. One patient was transported to a nearby hospital.

Space was made at a nearby facility for all those displaced.

The fire is currently under investigation.

