SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department seized eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine, two pounds of suspected cocaine and $8,000 while executing a search warrant for a drug investigation on Monday morning, according to SRPD. Additional suspected drugs packaged for sale were also located, police said.

The SRPD Narcotics Team began the investigation into the drug trafficking organization in January. Monday morning, the team executed a search warrant at a home on the 2500 block of Kenton Court in Santa Rosa.

Officers detained 71-year-old resident Jesus Esquivel Hernandez. During the search, police said they found the eight pounds of suspected meth, two pounds of suspected cocaine, cash and more suspected meth packaged for sale in Hernandez’s bedroom.

Hernandez was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a narcotic for sale.