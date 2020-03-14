8 San Jose firefighters test positive for coronavirus after 2 more confirmed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose has confirmed two additional San Jose firefighters have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In total, eight members of the SJFD have tested positive for COVID-19.

City officials say they are tracking the status of 46 additional personnel who may have been exposed to the virus.

Four San Jose firefighters tested positive for coronavirus on March 12. Two more contracted the virus the following day.

Officials say they will provide updates as they become available.

Latest News Headlines: