VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — An 8-year-old child and a 30-year-old woman were shot while they were inside a vehicle Wednesday night in Vallejo.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Sonoma Blvd. Police said the child and the woman were suffering from at least one gunshot wound and are in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.