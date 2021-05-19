8-year-old girl chased by man through Berkeley neighborhood

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Police have arrested a man who allegedly chased a young girl in a Berkeley neighborhood Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect – a 33-year-old unidentified man – approached the 8-year-old girl and her father as they were walking in the area of Ashby near College Avenues around 3:30 p.m.

That’s when the man confronted the father and daughter, focusing on the girl and talking to her as if he was his own daughter.

When the girl ran away, police said the man chased after her while the girl’s father tried to block his path.

The chase ensued east on Ashby, north on Piedmont, then west on Russell Street until she reached a nearby fire station where she was able to go in and call for help.

The man was arrested near Claremont Avenue and the Uplands on suspicion of harassing/annoying a child and willfully causing a child to suffer.

Police said this man is linked to a previous May 5 arrest where he allegedly entered a secure playground at a kids daycare center and began screaming and threatening to take the children.