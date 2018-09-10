8-year-old in critical condition after near drowning in Pleasanton

Copyright by KRON - All rights reserved

PLEASANTON (KRON) - Authorities are investigating an accidental near drowning at a Pleasanton country club Sunday.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff, a lifeguard found the 8-year-old girl unresponsive in the community pool at the Castlewood Country Club just before 2:30 p.m.

The girl is in critical condition at Children's Hospital Oakland.

No other details were provided.

