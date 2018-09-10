8-year-old in critical condition after near drowning in Pleasanton
PLEASANTON (KRON) - Authorities are investigating an accidental near drowning at a Pleasanton country club Sunday.
According to the Alameda County Sheriff, a lifeguard found the 8-year-old girl unresponsive in the community pool at the Castlewood Country Club just before 2:30 p.m.
The girl is in critical condition at Children's Hospital Oakland.
No other details were provided.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
