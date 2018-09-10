Bay Area

8-year-old in critical condition after near drowning in Pleasanton

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 10:55 AM PDT

PLEASANTON (KRON) - Authorities are investigating an accidental near drowning at a Pleasanton country club Sunday.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff, a lifeguard found the 8-year-old girl unresponsive in the community pool at the Castlewood Country Club just before 2:30 p.m. 

The girl is in critical condition at Children's Hospital Oakland. 

No other details were provided. 

