(KRON) – The 80 protesters who shut down the Bay Bridge on Nov. 16 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit will be charged in connection with an unlawful public assembly.

The protesters’ goal was for President Joe Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and end United States military aid to Israel.

“While we must protect avenues for free speech, the exercise of free speech can not compromise public safety,” said the San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “The demonstration on the Bay Bridge that snarled traffic for hours had a tremendous impact on those who were stuck on the bridge for hours and required tremendous public resources to resolve. I would like to commend the California Highway Patrol and San Francisco Sheriff’s Department for their work to peacefully resolve this incident.”

According to the District Attorney’s office, all 80 individuals will be charged with false imprisonment, refusing to comply with a peace officer, unlawful public assembly, refusing to disperse, and obstruction of street, sidewalk, or other place open to the public.

The individuals who were cited and released must appear in San Francisco Superior Court for arraignment on their individually assigned arraignment date on either Dec. 18, 19, 20, 21, or 22.