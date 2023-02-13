EL GRANADA, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s high winds brought down a cypress tree onto multiple cars and a fence in El Granada, according to Cal Fire.

Around 5 p.m., Cal Fire reported that a street in El Granada was blocked due to a downed 80-foot cypress tree. Three cars and a wooden fence were either damaged or destroyed as a result of the fallen tree.

The San Francisco Bay Area experienced winds of up to 30 mph with wind gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

No injuries were reported.