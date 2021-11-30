80-year-old pedestrian killed in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An 80-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Monday morning at the intersection of Phelps Street and Fairfax Avenue in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, city officials said in a press release.

Authorities said the driver who hit the unidentified man did not seem to to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Police have yet to make any arrests or identify any suspects involved.

This marks San Francisco’s 13th pedestrian death of 2021 and the sixth senior pedestrian death, according to city officials.

The 13 victims range from ages as young as 12 years old and as old as 85.