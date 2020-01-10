$83,000 in jewelry stolen from Palo Alto Bloomingdale’s

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Palo Alto police are looking for a group of thieves who swiped more than $80,000 worth of jewelry and other merchandise from Bloomingdale’s.

It happened on Thursday at the department store on El Camino Real.

Authorities say the burglars broke into the store and smashed the glass cases of jewelry to steal items all within two minutes.

The suspects got away in a white BMW-3-series car.

Police are now investigating whether the burglary could be connected to other burglaries in surrounding cities.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Palo Alto police.

