84-year-old grandma still missing 2 months later

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It has now been 2 months since an 84 year-old grandmother went missing in San Francisco.

Jean Fung was last seen around the Safeway in the city’s Marina District after CHP officers dropped her off there.

She was last seen wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, a purple sweater, brown pants, Ugg boots, and a red beanie.

Fung has a home in the Richmond district that because of her age and possible medical conditions, she’s considered to be at risk.

Flyers have gone up all over the city and also in parts of Sausalito and Marin City.

Fung does not speak english, so if you see her call police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News