84-year-old grandma still missing 2 months later

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It has now been 2 months since an 84 year-old grandmother went missing in San Francisco.

Jean Fung was last seen around the Safeway in the city’s Marina District after CHP officers dropped her off there.

She was last seen wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, a purple sweater, brown pants, Ugg boots, and a red beanie.

Fung has a home in the Richmond district that because of her age and possible medical conditions, she’s considered to be at risk.

Flyers have gone up all over the city and also in parts of Sausalito and Marin City.

Fung does not speak english, so if you see her call police.