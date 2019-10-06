84-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

84-year-old Jerry Fisher was reportedly last seen westbound on the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Fisher suffers from dementia, according to authorities.

He was last seen wearing a white sweater, black pants and dark shoes.

Police say Fisher walks with a slouch.

Please share this post. Missing Adult: Can you help us find this man? Jerry Fisher was last seen walking westbound on… Posted by Palo Alto Police Department on Saturday, October 5, 2019

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact police.

If you see Fisher, officials advise you to call 911 and keep him under your supervision until police arrive.