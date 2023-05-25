(KRON) — The San Ramon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who was reported missing. John Suwon wandered away from his home at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, according to SRPD.

Suwon lives in the area of Joan of Arc Church and may be wearing a colorful shirt and grey pants, police said. He is 5’2″ in height.

Police say he may be disoriented and that it’s unlikely he will be able to find his way home. Anyone who locates Suwon is asked to contact the San Ramon Police Department.