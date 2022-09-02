FOSTER CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Foster City are looking for two suspects who robbed an 85-year-old man of his $30,000 Rolex watch Wednesday afternoon. At 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Foster City officers responded to Shearwater Isle on the report of a robbery by two unknown suspects.

The elderly man reported that two suspects forcefully removed his Rolex watch from his wrist. The same suspects had just attempted to use a fake jewelry rouse on the victim in the Costco parking lot, but the victim refused and walked into Costco.

Police said the suspects followed the man home and confronted him upon arrival. He suffered minor injuries to his arms due to the forceful removal of his watch. The suspects fled in a newer model white Chevy Tahoe. No weapons were seen or used. Foster City investigators conducted an extensive area check for witnesses and evidence.

With the help of residential security cameras and the city’s automated license plate recognition cameras, police identified the suspect vehicle. Detectives are currently working on several leads to identify the suspects.

The victim described one suspect as a white male adult, 5’8″ tall, weighing 160 pounds, with dark hair and wearing a multi-colored t-shirt. The second suspect is described as a white female adult, 5’7″ tall, and having a stocky build with dark shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Foster City Police Department Detective Bureau at (650) 286-3300.

