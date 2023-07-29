(KRON) — An 85-year-old man was struck and killed by a car Friday night at the intersection of Homestead Road and Maryann Drive in Santa Clara, according to police.

Just before 9 p.m., the man was walking in the crosswalk when a Toyota pickup truck, which was driving westbound on Homestead Road, struck him. Police and fire crews arrived at the scene and performed CPR, however the man was pronounced deceased, Santa Clara police said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 55-year-old resident of Cupertino, remained at the scene following the crash and cooperated with police. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident, police said.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Scott Wilson at (408) 615-4764.