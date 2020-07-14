86-percent of shootings in Oakland go unreported, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – More than 180 assaults with a firearm have been reported in Oakland so far in 2020, according to a report from the Oakland Police Department.

That is 34-percent up from last year.

However, police say about 86-percent of shootings across the city are not reported.

ShotSpotter, a tool that the department utilizes, shows the location where a gun was fired and alerts the department in less than 30 seconds.

The technology is used in more than 16-square miles in Oakland.

In the first six months of 2020, more than 2,600 ShotSpotter alerts were made in Oakland, which is 24-percent higher than this time last year.

Police say in 2019, an average of 10 incidents involved gunfire a day with at least 50 shots accounted through ShotSpotter.

The department says it is among several national cities seeing a rise in shootings and homicides.

Police remind the community to report violence in order to help reduce it.

If you witness a crime, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (510) 777-8572.

