86-year-old man fatally struck by car in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – An 86-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in Hayward on Saturday afternoon, according to the Hayward Police Department.

Around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, police responded to the intersection of Calaroga Avenue and Southgate Street after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The man, identified as 86-year-old Daoud Marzi of Hayward, was taken to the hospital to be treated but was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the driver was not injured and remained on the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Officials say alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

As an investigation continues, police ask you to call Sergeant Tasha DeCosta at (510) 293-7169 if you have any information.

This is the 11th fatal collision in Hayward this year.

More details will be released as they become available.