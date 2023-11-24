(KRON) — An 86-year-old man was killed on Thanksgiving night after a hit-and-run crash in Concord, the Concord Police Department said.

CPD responded to the area of Oak Grove Road and Treat Boulevard at about 6:49 p.m. Thursday for the report of a hit-and-run crash.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a second crash happened at Oak Grove Road and Ryan Road. The elderly male victim was a passenger in one of the involved cars, and he died at John Muir Hospital.

CPD did not mention the health status of any other people involved in the crash.

An arrest was not announced, and police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call (925) 671-5065.