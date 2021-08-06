87-year-old woman stabbed in San Francisco: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An investigation is underway after an 87-year-old woman was stabbed in San Francisco Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Sunset Boulevard and Rivera Street on a report of a possible stabbing.

At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound on her upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s family had reported her missing two hours prior after she left her home around 6:30 p.m. for a walk and did not return, police said.

At this time investigators are working to determine if foul play was a factor in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444.