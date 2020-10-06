88-year-old woman dies in San Pablo hit-and-run

SAN PABLO, Calif. (BCN) – An 88-year-old woman died early Monday morning in a hit-and-run

collision with a vehicle in San Pablo, police said.

Celia Demolina of San Pablo was struck in the area of San Pablo Avenue and 23rd Street sometime before officers went there at 5:16 a.m.

Officers found Demolina in the road suffering from multiple injuries. Despite life-saving efforts she died.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call the Police Department’s investigation division at (510) 213-3150.

Callers can remain anonymous.

