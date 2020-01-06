89-year-old grandma dies nearly a year after brutal attack in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly a year after being brutally beaten, 89-year-old Yik Oi Huang has died from her injuries.

Her family said their great-grandmother was staying at the hospital when she passed away Friday night.

“Losing grandma and what she has sacrificed..her life it’s not in vain,” Sasanna Yee said.

Yee said her grandmother’s death comes as a shock to their family and their Visitacion Valley community.

She said they want to turn around the pain of her losing her into something positive.

“She’s known around the block and I want to continue spreading her love,” Yee said.

Huang was attacked when she was exercising at a park in January 2019.

SFPD identified 18-year-old Keonte Gatheron as the suspect and arrested him later that month.

Friends and family say Gatheron should now be facing murder charges.

“She was beaten so badly it’s just unimaginable,” Marlene Tran said.

The hope is for Huang to be remembered through a memorial in this neighborhood.

Advocates are also calling for more protections for the immigrant community within the city.

“I really think justice should prevail because it’s not only the grandmother suffer, her family suffer we suffer, all of us suffer,” Tran said.

Yee said their community is becoming stronger in light of her grandmother’s death.

It’s that legacy grandma Huang would have wanted to leave behind.

“This is what she wants for her spirit to carry on the love that she has for everyone,” Yee said.