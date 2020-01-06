89-year-old grandmother dies a year after violent beating in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An 89-year-old grandmother who was brutally beaten in San Francisco has passed away nearly a year after the attack.

In January 2019, Yik Oi Huang was beaten by a man at a park near her Visitacion Valley home.

She was at the hospital since the attack and passed away Friday night.

Police identified 18-year-old Keonte GFatheron as the suspect and arrested him later that month.

Friends and family say Gatheron should now be facing murder charges.

A vigil is planned for Wednesday morning at the park in Visitacion Valley where she was attacked.

Advocates are also calling for more protections for the immigrant community within the city.

Huang’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help assist with funeral costs.

