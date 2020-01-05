89-year-old grandmother dies nearly a year after brutal attack in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An 89-year-old great grandmother from Visitacion Valley who was brutally attacked and left for dead almost a year ago has passed away, according to her family.

Family members announced on a GoFundMe Page that Huang Yik Oi, also known as Huang Popo, passed away Friday evening around 4:45 p.m.

She was staying at Laguna Honda Hospital when she died.

The 89-year-old was attacked on January 8, 2019 early in the morning across the street from her home.

The family invites the community to attend a planned event on January 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to remember the brutal attack and mourn the loss of the grandmother.