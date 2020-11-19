9 arrested at Fairfield City Council meeting over new police officer

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area police officer, Dustin Joseph, was involved in two deadly shootings while he worked for the Vallejo Police Department.

He was recently hired to work for the Fairfield Police Department, and activists are not happy about it.

Nine people were arrested Tuesday night at the Fairfield City Council meeting.

Jimarielle “Mari” Bowie, 23, has attended every Fairfield City Council meeting since June.

She has never witnessed a person being arrested at the City Council meeting… until last night.

Bowie was hoping to speak during the public comment section to voice her concerns about Officer Joseph, but she was escorted away by police officers.

KRON4 reached out to the City Manger of Fairfield for comment but did not receive a response.

In 2012, Officer Joseph fatally shot Romero, a Black man. Romero was struck by 30 bullets fired from Vallejo police officers’ service weapons. They believed that his vehicle matched the description of one used to commit a prior crime.

Bowie felt compelled to speak out at this week’s City Council meeting about Joseph.

Bowie told KRON4, “He is part of the ‘Fatal 14.’ Which is a part of a police force in Vallejo. He killed Mario Romero. We go to City Council every single meeting. ‘I started yelling, 1, 2, 3, 4, let our people take the floor. 5, 6, 7, 8, let us participate. The Mayor said, ‘that was beautiful but completely out of line.””

She was escorted away in handcuffs.

“I see cops walking toward me. They grabbed me. Two big men grabbed me. It’s scary. They think I’m the leader,” Bowie said.

“Then I went to jail. Jail, jail, in the middle of a pandemic. To go to jail for disrupting a City Council meeting,” Bowie said.