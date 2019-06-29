Live Now
9 arrested in countywide operation targeting tobacco sales to minors

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – A countywide operation targeting tobacco sales to minors resulted in the arrests of 9 people in Marin County.

According to the Central Marin Police Authority, the operation attempts to identify retail clerks willing to sell tobacco products to minors.

Officials sent underage decoys to buy tobacco at 94 different tobacco retail license businesses in Corte Madera, Larkspur, San Anselmo, Mill Valley, Sausalito, San Rafael, Novato, and Marin County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

Officials said out of the 94 businesses visited, 9 clerks sold tobacco the minor decoy.

The clerks were cited for furnishing tobacco to a minor.

