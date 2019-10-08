9 fires reported in Sunnyvale neighborhood, police search for arson suspect

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – Someone is setting fires in Sunnyvale and police are calling on the community for help finding the person who is doing it.

No one has been hurt but residents report gas grills and other patio furniture have been torched right outside their doors.

No fewer than nine such fires were reported in the Morse Park neighborhood early on the morning of Sept. 10.

All of them occurred on the front porch.

Alerted by the smell of smoke, Kristin Rendler opened the door to her Jena Terrace townhome early on the morning of Sept. 10 and found her gas barbeque grill in flames.

“I’m just confused, why would someone take the time to do that. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Rendler said.

Sunnyvale police released a surveillance image of a possible suspect in the case.

It came from one of the homes that were hit.

In each case, someone accessed the porch area and set fire to grill covers, umbrellas, and other flammable items, according to Sunnyvale Police Captain Ava Fanucchi.

“We’re not aware of any interaction between the residents and the particular suspect. What we can say is no one was injured during this and there was no structural damage to any of the residences, um, we are fortunate that there were no injuries,” Fanucchi said.

Police offered no details about a pattern to the fire.

Four of which were on Jena Terrace, along with two on Toyama Drive, two on Morse Avenue and one on Konstanz Avenue.

Residents are on alert, and Rendler said the fire could have easily spread to her home.