(BCN) — Multiple engines and ladder trucks responded to an apartment fire on Hobart Avenue in San Mateo on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the fire department said. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing out of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Hobart Avenue near El Camino Real around 4:30 p.m.

Due to the size of the fire and other buildings in the vicinity, San Mateo Consolidated Fire called a second alarm, which brought a total of ten engines and four ladder trucks to battle the blaze, the fire department said.

The fire was extinguished by 5 p.m., but six units of the complex were damaged by either fire or water, San Mateo Consolidated Fire said. One person suffered from smoke inhalation but refused medical care.

Seven adults, two children, and two pets are now displaced and are being cared for by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed that it was accidental and related to cooking, the department said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.