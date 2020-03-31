9 staff members, 2 patients at Laguna Honda Hospital have COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Public health officials say that it is clear the people in long-term care facilities are the most at risk for getting the coronavirus.

There are now two patients and nine staff members at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco confirmed to have coronavirus.

More test results are pending and the city is working to slow the spread of the virus at the facility.

At a news conference on Monday, San Francisco Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said the outbreak at Laguna Honda Hospital, San Francisco’s skilled nursing and rehab center, is getting worse with additional staff and patients having the virus.

Now the city has reached out to the state and federal government for help.

“The CDC has sent us two infectious disease doctors and two epidemiologist, and California Department of Public Health has sent two infectious prevention nurses to help assess the situation at Laguna Honda and to make recommendations and we also have a dedicated staff member at the CDC in Atlanta to help monitor and facilitate the situation, specifically at Laguna Honda,” Mayor London Breed said.

Fearing Laguna Honda, which has over 750 residents, could turn into a repeat of the infections and death that raced through the life care nursing home outside Seattle, San Francisco’s health officer issued an order restricting visitors back on March 7th.

Now more restrictive orders are in place.

“The two units where cases have been diagnosed, south four and south five are under an extensive quarantine order. Each of these units houses approximately 60 residents. Within these units, doors have been secured, sheriff’s are at doors preventing residents from leaving and only allowing appropriate staff to enter, residents are being assessed for symptoms on every shift and staff being screened twice for symptoms at every shift,” Dr. Colfax said.

The outbreak is expected to escalate at Laguna Honda which is why city officials are asking the state and the federal government for additional help as they develop a plan to manage the outbreak.

City officials say Laguna Honda is also setting up a field care clinic on grounds in case they need to separate one groups of patients from another.

