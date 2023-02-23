VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol tracked down nine stolen cars at a chop shop in Vallejo. CHP posted images from the location on Thursday.

CHP’s Golden Gate Division served a search warrant at the chop shop on Feb. 16. In addition to the nine stolen vehicles, investigators recovered a stolen trailer and parts from numerous stolen vehicles.

A chop shop is an operation that illegally disassembles stolen cars and sells their parts.

“These types of investigations often lead to larger crews who are involved in vehicle theft, fraud and other crimes,” CHP said.

CHP did not identify the location of the chop shop where the warrant was served.