(KRON) — Nine teenagers were detained early Thursday morning after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit through Oakland in a stolen SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers with the CHP Oakland Area office conducted a registration check on Hyundai Tucson at the intersection of West MacArthur Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Way at 2:52 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

License plate information revealed that the vehicle was stolen, and officers attempted an enforcement stop. The Hyundai, however, accelerated, leading police on a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle led officers onto the eastbound Interstate 580 before exiting at Edwards Avenue. The Hyundai came to a dead end at a parking lot at Burkhalter Park and Edwards Avenue, did a U-turn, and drove at officers.

The pursuit resumed, leading officers south on 73rd Avenue toward East Oakland.

After turning into a cul-de-sac on Caltron Drive, the Hyundai rammed three CHP vehicles and a parked vehicle in an attempt to escape. Officers saw the Hyundai crash into another vehicle at Bergedo Drive at Robledo Drive.

Pursuing officers made the decision to deploy a ramming technique that disabled the Hyundai and ended the pursuit. There were no injuries sustained.

Officers detained nine juveniles. The driver, a 16-year-old girl from the Castro Valley-Hayward area, was booked into Alameda County Juvenile Hall for charges related to vehicle theft, evading, and assault with a deadly weapon. Two boys, aged 15 and 16 from the Castro Valley-Hayward area, were cited and released for resisting arrest.

Police declined to say what actions were taken against the other teens involved, if any.